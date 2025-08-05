Sinosteel and ArcelorMittal partner to build seamless pipe line in Saudi Arabia

According to media reports, China-based Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. has signed a major industrial contract with Saudi ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail (AMTPJ) to build a seamless pipe heat treatment line and finishing line in Saudi Arabia. This project not only deepens China-Saudi industrial cooperation but also underscores the strategic alignment between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The new seamless pipe heat treatment line will have an annual capacity of 200,000 mt, while the finishing line will have an annual capacity of 150,000 mt. The project is designed to serve key industrial sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including oil and gas, shipbuilding, and offshore engineering.

Sinosteel will provide a turnkey solution based on its expertise in full-process metallurgical engineering. The company will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction of the facility, ensuring high efficiency and reliability throughout the project lifecycle.