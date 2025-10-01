Saudi-based East Pipes awards steel pipe order to India’s Welspun

According to a filing on the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer East Pipes has issued a related-party purchase order worth SAR 173.2 million ($46.1 million) to Indian pipe manufacturer Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) for the supply of steel pipes. Deliveries by WCL are expected to be finalized before the end of the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

The deliveries supplied by Welspun will cover a portion of an existing contract previously awarded to East Pipes. The filing states that the decision to involve Welspun was made at the client’s request, to ensure faster execution of a critical gas infrastructure project in Saudi Arabia.

East Pipes operates a modern helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipe facility in Dammam with an annual production capacity of 500,000 metric tons. The facility is capable of producing pipes up to 18.2 meters long, with wall thicknesses of 6-25.4 mm, diameters of 20-100 inches, and grades up to API X80.