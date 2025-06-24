 |  Login 
Saudi-based Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh chooses East Pipes for steel pipe supply

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 11:58:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic infrastructure and construction services provider Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh & Sons Company for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 40 million ($10.66 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will manufacture and supply pipes and will provide external coating services to Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh for a period of six months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third and fourth quarters of the financial year 2025-26.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

