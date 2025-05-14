 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail secures financing for OCTG finishing line expansion project

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 15:02:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail (AMTPJ), Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has secured full financial backing from leading-tier commercial banks in the country for its heat treatment and advanced premium OCTG finishing line expansion project.

The project will enable the company to add an additional 200,000 mt of annual heat treatment capacity and 150,000 mt of annual advanced premium OCTG threading capacity. The expansion will also enable the company to deliver high quality seamless carbon steel tubes that meet the most demanding technical standards of the energy sectors in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

