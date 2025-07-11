 |  Login 
Saudi-based East Pipes inks another pipe supply contract with Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh

Friday, 11 July 2025 13:48:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic infrastructure and construction services provider Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh & Sons Company for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 30 million ($8 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will manufacture and supply pipes and will provide external coating services to Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh for a period of six months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Meanwhile, in June this year, the companies signed an agreement for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 40 million, including value-added tax, for a period of six months, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


