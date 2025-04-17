 |  Login 
Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes to third phase of Jafurah oil and gas project

Thursday, 17 April 2025 11:49:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has announced that it has signed a supply contract with fellow Saudi Arabian company Br C.A.T. International L.L.C. for steel pipes worth around SAR 107 million ($28.53 million).

Under the contract, Arabian Pipes Company will supply steel pipes to the third phase of the Jafurah oil and gas pipeline project over nine months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

In July last year, the company had signed a contract to supply steel pipes to the second phase of the Jafurah project, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


