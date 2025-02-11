Saudi-based East Pipes to increase output with new HSAW pipe production line

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it will build a new production line for helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes in Dammam. The new line will add an approximate 100,000 mt to the existing nominal capacity of 400,000 mt.

The line is expected to begin pilot production in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, while commercial production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-2027.

The project, with a cost of approximately SAR 48 million ($12.8 million), will be funded from the company’s available cash, bank facilities, and other financing programs.