Saudi-based East Pipes to supply steel pipe to Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic company Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company for manufacturing and supply steel pipes worth over SAR 64 million ($17.06 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will supply steel pipes to Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company for a period of five months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third quarter of the financial year 2026-27.