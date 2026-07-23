 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Saudi-based...

Saudi-based East Pipes to supply steel pipe to Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company

Thursday, 23 July 2026 10:57:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic company Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company for manufacturing and supply steel pipes worth over SAR 64 million ($17.06 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will supply steel pipes to Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company for a period of five months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Arabian Pipes secures $35 million steel pipe supply contract from Aramco

02 Jul | Steel News

Arabian Pipes signs another steel pipe supply contract with Saudi Aramco

26 May | Steel News

BAZ Steel signs MoU with SAAL to localize Saudi steel pipe production under Vision 2030

06 Apr | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC secures another pipe contract from Saudi Aramco

26 Mar | Steel News

Buhur and Jindal partner on steel pipe plant in Saudi Arabia

24 Feb | Steel News

Saudi Steel Pipe announces $80 million offshore line pipe contract

30 Jan | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks steel pipe coating contract with AliShar Contracting Company

23 Jan | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC to supply steel pipe to Saudi Aramco

20 Nov | Steel News

Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

27 Oct | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes awards steel pipe order to India’s Welspun

01 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer