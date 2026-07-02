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Arabian Pipes secures $35 million steel pipe supply contract from Aramco

Thursday, 02 July 2026 15:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas giant Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes, further strengthening its order backlog and reinforcing its position in the domestic energy supply chain.

According to the company’s statement, the latest contract is valued at approximately SAR 133 million ($35.47 million) and will run for nine months. Under the agreement, Arabian Pipes will manufacture and deliver specialized steel pipes in line with the technical requirements of Aramco’s infrastructure projects, using its domestic production facilities to fulfill the order.

The company stated that the financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected through the first half of 2027, providing Arabian Pipes with additional revenue visibility amid continued demand from Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas sector.

The latest award follows two other recent steel pipe supply contracts signed between Arabian Pipes and Aramco, including an SAR 48 million ($12.83 million) contract with an eight-month duration, the financial impact of which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, and a separate SAR 94 million ($25.06 million) contract under which the company will supply pipes over a nine-month period.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

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