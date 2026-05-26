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Arabian Pipes signs another steel pipe supply contract with Saudi Aramco

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 11:49:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes.

According to Arabian Pipes’ notice to the Saudi Exchange, the contract is valued at around SAR 48 million ($12.83 million) and will have a duration of eight months.

The company stated that the financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

This is the second contract this year between Arabian Pipes and Aramco after a SAR 147 million contract signed in March, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

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