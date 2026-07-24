Japan sets preliminary AD margins on HDG imports from China and South Korea

The Japanese government has preliminarily determined that hot dip galvanized steel strip and sheet imports from China and South Korea were sold at unfairly low prices and caused material injury to the domestic steel industry.

Accordingly, preliminary antidumping duty margins were set at 63.95-68.67% for China and 32.49-42.69% for South Korea.

The Japan Iron and Steel Federation stated that the investigation is being conducted independently under World Trade Organization rules and called on the government to promptly impose provisional measures and accelerate the final determination to address unfair imports.

The federation added that Japan's steel industry will continue monitoring unfair trade practices across a broader range of steel products and seek additional trade remedies when necessary.