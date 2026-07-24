 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan...

Japan sets preliminary AD margins on HDG imports from China and South Korea

Friday, 24 July 2026 11:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Japanese government has preliminarily determined that hot dip galvanized steel strip and sheet imports from China and South Korea were sold at unfairly low prices and caused material injury to the domestic steel industry.

Accordingly, preliminary antidumping duty margins were set at 63.95-68.67% for China and 32.49-42.69% for South Korea.

The Japan Iron and Steel Federation stated that the investigation is being conducted independently under World Trade Organization rules and called on the government to promptly impose provisional measures and accelerate the final determination to address unfair imports.

The federation added that Japan's steel industry will continue monitoring unfair trade practices across a broader range of steel products and seek additional trade remedies when necessary.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Japan Far East 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 1.3 percent in June 2026

22 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 8.6 percent in Jan-May 2026

29 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output rises in May 2026 year on year

22 Jun | Steel News

Japan's steel exports down 9.3 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

01 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output rises slightly in April 2026 year on year

22 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 10.1 percent in Jan-Mar 2026

30 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.1 percent in March 2026

22 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 10.7 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

30 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output stable in February 2026

25 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 8.2 percent in January 2026

02 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  1.1 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z70
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Galvanized Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Galvanized Slitted Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Coil:   R
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer