Japan’s steel exports down 8.2 percent in January 2026

Monday, 02 March 2026 14:01:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.28 million metric tons, decreasing by 11.9 percent month on month and by 8.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in January the country’s iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 316,489 metric tons, down 8.7 percent, while exports to South Korea decreased by 13.5 percent to 310,290 metric tons, the export volume to China amounted to 185,259 metric tons, up by 20.3 percent, exports to Taiwan totaled 107,796 metric tons, decreasing by 23.3 percent, while exports to the US totaled 89,978 metric tons, up by 7.2 percent, all year on year.

Exports    
  January (mt)     Change m-o-m (%)     Change y-o-y (%)    
Semi-finished     270,791 -14.1     -28.5
Bars     15,607 +1.7 +81.9    
Wire rod     38,701 -13.4     +0.4    
Heavy plate     175,953 -28.9     -30.2    
HRC     895,172 -8.9     -5.4    
CRC     108,265 +10.8     -17.3
Galvanized sheet     160,659 -2.5     -0.1

Tags: Galvanized Wire Rod Crc Plate Hrc Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

