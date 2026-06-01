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Japan's steel exports down 9.3 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Monday, 01 June 2026 12:37:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.28 million metric tons, decreasing by 9.4 percent month on month and 6.7 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 9.27 million mt, down by 9.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the January-April period this year the country’s iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 1,357,902 metric tons, down 0.2 percent, while exports to South Korea decreased by 1.6 percent to 1,302,002 metric tons. The export volume to China amounted to 702,789 metric tons, down by 8.3 percent, exports to Taiwan totaled 426,394 metric tons, down by 41.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 412,824 metric tons, increasing by 20.0 percent, all year on year.

Exports

April (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-April (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished

194,913

-1.4

756,186

-26.2
Bars

17,293

-38.3

76,893

+88.4
Wire rod

23,599

-56.4

154,289

-1.3
Heavy plate

226,590

+11.6

810,872

-11.0
HRC

843,024

-3.4

3,389,915

-11.2
CRC

102,519

-18.7

445,761

-12.2
Galvanized sheet

139,694

-19.5

641,686

+7.9

Tags: Galvanized Plate Wire Rod Hrc Crc Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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