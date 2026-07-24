US HRC imports up 128.7 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 81,449 mt in May this year, up 128.7 percent from April and down 37.2 percent from May 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $52.3 million in May this year, compared to $27.2 million in April and $91.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in May with 37,910 mt, compared to 4,114 mt in April and 32,369 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in May include Vietnam with 9,521 mt, Canada with 9,241 mt, Mexico with 7,528 mt, Brazil with 7,010 mt, the Netherlands with 5,236 mt, Japan with 2,418 mt, and Germany with 1,492 mt.