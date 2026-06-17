US HRC exports down 4.7 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 51,117 mt in April this year, down 4.7 percent from March and up 24.0 percent from April 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $58.54 million in April, compared to $59.47 million in the previous month and $44.14 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in April with 37,219 mt, compared to 38,520 mt in March and 32,862 mt in April 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 13,621 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in April.