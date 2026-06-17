 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC exports down 4.7 percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 10:14:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 51,117 mt in April this year, down 4.7 percent from March and up 24.0 percent from April 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $58.54 million in April, compared to $59.47 million in the previous month and $44.14 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in April with 37,219 mt, compared to 38,520 mt in March and 32,862 mt in April 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 13,621 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in April.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HRC imports up 70.4 percent in March 2026 from February

14 May | Steel News

US HRC exports up 10.7 percent in March 2026 from February

13 May | Steel News

US steel exports up six percent in March 2026 from February

11 May | Steel News

US HRC imports down 15.8 percent in February 2026 from January

20 Apr | Steel News

US HRC exports down 5.5 percent in February 2026 from January

17 Apr | Steel News

US steel exports down 0.3 percent in February 2026 from January

15 Apr | Steel News

US HRC imports up 27.9 percent in January 2026 from December

20 Mar | Steel News

US HRC exports up 41.7 percent in January 2026 from December

19 Mar | Steel News

Nucor Consumer Spot Price up for eighth week on steady scrap, solid demand, low imports

09 Mar | Flats and Slab

US HRC imports up 0.7 percent in December 2025 from November

02 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer