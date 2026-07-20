US steel exports down 0.6 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May this year decreased by 0.6 percent from April and were up 4.6 percent year on year to 603,097 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.16 billion, compared to $1.15 billion in April and $1.08 billion in May 2025.

Steel exports to Mexico in May were down 3.3 percent compared to April and were up 15.3 percent year on year to 386,485 mt, while exports to Canada were up 2.0 percent month on month and down 7.8 percent compared to May 2025 to 183,251 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May included China with 5,346 mt, Brazil with 2,327 mt, and Australia with 1,713 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG at 110,894 mt, hot rolled sheets at 47,123 mt, cut-length steel plates at 74,806 mt, cold rolled sheets at 67,067 mt, and plates in coil at 42,913 mt.