US HRC imports down 58.5 percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 35,621 mt in April this year, down 58.5 percent from March and down 58.6 percent from April 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $27.15 million in April this year, compared to $51.31 million in March and $62.71 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in April with 11,473 mt, compared to 9,368 mt in March and 39,136 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in April include Mexico with 7,158 mt, the Netherlands with 5,741 mt, South Korea with 4,114 mt, New Zealand with 2,203 mt, France with 1,220 mt, and Germany with 1,214 mt.