 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC exports up 0.4 percent in May 2026 from April

Friday, 24 July 2026 10:10:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 67,067 mt in May this year, up 0.4 percent month on month and up 8.7 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.6 million in May, compared to $84.1 million in the previous month and $80.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 53,758 mt, compared to 53,431 mt in April and 46,563 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 13,100 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US steel exports down 0.6 percent in May 2026 from April

20 Jul | Steel News

US flat steel pricing continues up to three-year highs despite more claims of peak pricing

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue up approaching 2021 COVID-era price levels

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

US CRC imports up 54.5 percent in April 2026 from March

19 Jun | Steel News

US CRC exports down 2.6 percent in April 2026 from March

18 Jun | Steel News

US CRC imports down 24.8 percent in March 2026 from February

15 May | Steel News

US CRC exports up 19.1 percent in March 2026 from February

14 May | Steel News

US steel exports up six percent in March 2026 from February

11 May | Steel News

US CRC imports up 7.8 percent in February 2026 from January

21 Apr | Steel News

US CRC exports down 11.3 percent in February 2026 from January

20 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.6 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DC01
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 2.5 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
DC01-DC03-DC04-DC01EK-DC04EK
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Cold Rolled Batch Annealed Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 2.5 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
Kaliteler / Steel Grades DC01-DC03-DC04-DC01EK-DC04EK
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer