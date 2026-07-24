US CRC exports up 0.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 67,067 mt in May this year, up 0.4 percent month on month and up 8.7 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.6 million in May, compared to $84.1 million in the previous month and $80.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 53,758 mt, compared to 53,431 mt in April and 46,563 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 13,100 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.