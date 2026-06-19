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US CRC imports up 54.5 percent in April 2026 from March

Friday, 19 June 2026 10:20:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 84,577 mt in April this year, up 54.5 percent month on month and down 20.2 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $69.96 million in April this year, compared to $51.63 million in March and $104.22 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Vietnam in April with 16,950 mt, compared to 4,858 mt in March and 2,181 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in April include Taiwan with 14,717 mt, Australia with 13,518 mt, Canada with 13,353 mt, and South Korea with 8,469 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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