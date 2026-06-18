US CRC exports down 2.6 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 66,778 mt in April this year, down 2.6 percent month on month and up 20.5 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $84.09 million in April, compared to $93.73 million in the previous month and $73.97 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in April with 53,431 mt, compared to 55,340 mt in March and 40,234 mt in April 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 13,072 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in April.