China's stainless steel exports down 17.77 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, China's stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 752,400 mt and 2,0558 million mt, down 9.07 percent and 17.77 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's customs authorities.

In June alone, China's stainless steel imports and exports totaled 120,200 mt and 443,100 mt, up 24.24 percent and up 6.26 percent month on month, while increasing by 9.82 percent and 13.63 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first six months, China's net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 1.3034 million mt, down 22.07 percent year on year.

In June alone, China's net export volume of stainless steel totaled 322,900 mt, up 15.11 percent year on year.

In June this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 22,300 mt, up 25.82 percent month on month, while increasing by 146.89 percent year on year. In the January-June period this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports totaled 101,300 mt, up 86.97 percent year on year.