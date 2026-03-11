EU steel safeguard quotas fill up for Q1, with Turkey nearing exhaustion of HRC quota

In the last month of the EU quota period from January 1 to March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, Algeria, Vietnam, India, Japan, South Korea and China have already been exhausted, while over 75 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the other quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exhausted its 43,033 mt quota for CRC (allocated under “other countries”), its 97,074 mt quota for wire rod and 1,715 mt quota for railway material, and its 37,698 mt quota for other welded pipes. In addition, the country has used 97.59 percent of its 393,977 mt quota for HRC (1A).

Looking at the other exhausted quotas, Algeria has used all of its 110,266 mt quota for HRC (1A), while India has used all of its 77,805 mt quota for organic coated sheets and its 18,833 mt quota for gas pipes. South Korea has exhausted its 5,219 mt quota for angles and sections, while China has used all of its 8,367 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B).

Meanwhile, Vietnam has exhausted its 43,033 mt and 10,608 mt quotas for CRC and organic coated sheets, respectively, while Japan has used all of its 7,347 mt quota for tin mill products. All quotas above are allocated under “other countries”.

In addition, Taiwan has used 98.22 percent and 95.93 percent of its 11,266 mt quota for CRC and its 116,832 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), respectively, both allocated under “other countries”. South Korea has exhausted 78.28 percent, 86.23 percent, 90.23 percent and 97.56 percent of its 38,622 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B), its 37,148 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), its 164,743 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) and its 15,944 mt quota for tin mill products, respectively. China has exhausted 99.79 percent of its 30,628 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B), while the UK has used 90.02 percent of its 35,001 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A). Malaysia has used 99.99 percent of its 14,924 mt quota for wire rod, while Macedonia has exhausted 80.07 percent and 88.55 percent of its quotas of 6,955 mt for gas pipes and 25,948 mt for hollow sections, respectively.