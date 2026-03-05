Turkey exhausts its Q1 merchant bar and hollow section import quotas for UK

In the first month of the UK quota period from January 1 to March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey and South Korea have already been exhausted, while over 65 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the other quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exhausted its 36,524 mt, 13,056 mt and 10,898 mt quotas for hollow sections, merchant bars, and light sections and other welded pipes, respectively. In addition, Turkey has used 68.93 percent of its 15,386 mt quota for gas pipes.

Also, South Korea has exhausted its 14,583 mt quota for organic coated sheets.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has used 75.55 percent of its 32,785 mt quota for metallic coated sheets and 73.13 percent of its 13,420 mt quota for HRC. In addition, India has exhausted 90.05 percent of its 24,213 mt quota for metallic coated sheets and China has used 66.72 percent of its 5,733 mt quota for other welded pipes. Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries”, 94.24 percent of the 3,370 mt quota for hollow sections and 71.57 percent of the 3,204 mt quota for wire rod have been used up.