 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey exhausts its Q1 merchant bar and hollow section import quotas for UK

Thursday, 05 March 2026 14:41:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first month of the UK quota period from January 1 to March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey and South Korea have already been exhausted, while over 65 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the other quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exhausted its 36,524 mt, 13,056 mt and 10,898 mt quotas for hollow sections, merchant bars, and light sections and other welded pipes, respectively. In addition, Turkey has used 68.93 percent of its 15,386 mt quota for gas pipes.

Also, South Korea has exhausted its 14,583 mt quota for organic coated sheets.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has used 75.55 percent of its 32,785 mt quota for metallic coated sheets and 73.13 percent of its 13,420 mt quota for HRC. In addition, India has exhausted 90.05 percent of its 24,213 mt quota for metallic coated sheets and China has used 66.72 percent of its 5,733 mt quota for other welded pipes. Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries”, 94.24 percent of the 3,370 mt quota for hollow sections and 71.57 percent of the 3,204 mt quota for wire rod have been used up.


Tags: Merchant Bar Hollow section Pipe Wire Rod Coated Tubular Longs Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Five US steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions by Trump administration

25 Jul | Steel News

Romanian longs spot prices supported by higher import offers despite sole mill’s price cut

05 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices up by $3-7/mt

05 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain stable amid quiet market

05 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Turkish HRC producers cautiously optimistic despite lack of demand support

05 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 10, 2026

05 Mar | Flats and Slab

European HRC prices rise further amid restocking, geopolitical risks add cost pressure

05 Mar | Flats and Slab

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its merchant bar price by $5/mt on March 5

05 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HDG prices stable but pessimism mounts amid Middle East contract cancellation reports

05 Mar | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Prepainted Trapezoid Sheet
Thickness:  0.5 - 1 mm
Width:  800 - 860 mm
Length:  1,000 - 8,000 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer
Flat Bar
Thickness:  10 - 20 mm
Width:  20 - 80 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer
Industrial Pipe
External Diamater:  13 - 219.1 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.7 - 8 mm
ERGEN ZIRAAT MAK. SAN. TIC. LTD.STI.
View Offer