India’s Rashmi Metaliks Limited secures regulatory approval for DI pipes from UK’s DWI

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 10:04:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Rashmi Metaliks Limited has secured a key regulatory approval for its ductile iron (DI) pipes from the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), which will enable the company to participate in the UK’s water infrastructure projects, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 17.

DWI certification is a key regulatory requirement for products that come into contact with potable water in the UK, confirming compliance with stringent quality, safety and material standards to protect public health, the company said.

The approval reflects Rashmi Metaliks’ adherence to advanced metallurgical processes, rigorous quality control systems and global manufacturing standards. The company’s DI products are engineered for high strength, corrosion resistance and long-term durability, ensuring safe and reliable water transportation from source to end-users, it added.


