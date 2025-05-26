 |  Login 
India’s VPTL commissions new value-added welded tube plant

Monday, 26 May 2025 10:05:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (VPTL), a leading stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer, has commissioned a new plant for making value-added welded tubes with a capacity of 3,600 mt per year, a company statement said on Monday, May 26.

Following the commissioning of the new plant, the company’s capacity for making welded pipes and tubes now stands at 27,600 mt, the statement said.

“We are confident that this expansion will not only enhance our market presence but will also open doors for us to cater to companies which require critical applications. Furthermore, with the planned addition of fittings manufacturing capacity in the coming months, we are set to become one of the few companies in the country offering a comprehensive and integrated range of piping solutions,” company managing director Arun Kothari said.

The company manufactures stainless steel tube products in two broad categories, seamless tubes and pipes and welded tubes and pipes, under which five categories of products are manufactured like stainless steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes, stainless steel hydraulic & instrumentation tubes, stainless steel seamless pipes, stainless steel welded pipes and stainless steel LSAW pipes.


