 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s VSTL starts trial production of pipes and tubes at greenfield plant in Odisha

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 12:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited (VSTL) has commenced trial production from its 120,000 mt per year capacity greenfield plant constructed in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 4.

The company said that trial production from the plant set up entailing an investment of $14 million has commenced production using captive power generators, with commercial production scheduled for the end of the current month once connection to the electricity grid is established.

The plant’s product portfolio includes value-added steel products, including crash barriers, high mast lighting poles, octagonal poles, and monopoles.

The company operates two existing manufacturing facilities, one in Sukheli, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 125,000 mt per year, and another in Mehboob Nagar, Telangana state, with an installed capacity of 96,000 mt per year.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

US pipe pricing follows flat steel higher as suppliers are reported to be stockpiling inventory amid tariff uncertainty

27 Feb | Tube and Pipe

US pipe prices steady to lower in limited trade, even as flat steel pricing begins upward creep

26 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US pipe prices rise off recent bottoms as flat steel prices continue to trend higher

04 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US steel pipe prices sharply lower as flat steel prices find bottom, rig count remains low

29 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.3 percent in December

23 Feb | Steel News