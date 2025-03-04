India’s VSTL starts trial production of pipes and tubes at greenfield plant in Odisha

Indian steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited (VSTL) has commenced trial production from its 120,000 mt per year capacity greenfield plant constructed in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 4.

The company said that trial production from the plant set up entailing an investment of $14 million has commenced production using captive power generators, with commercial production scheduled for the end of the current month once connection to the electricity grid is established.

The plant’s product portfolio includes value-added steel products, including crash barriers, high mast lighting poles, octagonal poles, and monopoles.

The company operates two existing manufacturing facilities, one in Sukheli, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 125,000 mt per year, and another in Mehboob Nagar, Telangana state, with an installed capacity of 96,000 mt per year.