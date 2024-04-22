﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

Monday, 22 April 2024 00:35:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,879 mt in February 2024, up 9.9 percent from January and up 23.6 percent from February 2023. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $20.4 million in February, compared to $18.5 million in the previous month and $16.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in February with 5,800 mt, compared to 5,513 mt in January and 4,409 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,832 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube in February.


