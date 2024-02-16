﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports up 9.9 percent in December

Friday, 16 February 2024 21:12:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 39,115 mt in December 2023, up 9.9 percent from November and up 17.8 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $57.8 million in December 2023, compared to $53.1 million in November and $49.1 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in December, with 17,299 mt, compared to 21,207 mt in November and 18,012 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in December include South Korea, with 10,298 mt; Mexico, with 7,282 mt; and Austria, with 1,011 mt.


