US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.3 percent in December

Friday, 23 February 2024 20:16:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,967 mt in December 2023, down 22.3 percent from November but up 4.6 percent from December 2022. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.8 million in December, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $12.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in December with 4,006 mt, compared to 5,343 mt in November and 3,865 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Mexico, with 2,807 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.