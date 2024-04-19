﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

Friday, 19 April 2024 21:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 41,574 mt in February 2024, down 6.5 percent from January but up 33.7 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $72.0 million in February 2024, compared to $73.6 million in January and $51.7 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in February, with 24,219 mt, compared to 23,895 mt in January and 18,485 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in February include Mexico, with 9,119 mt; and South Korea, with 4,522 mt.


