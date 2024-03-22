US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

Friday, 22 March 2024 19:55:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,898 mt in January 2024, down 41.7 percent from December but up 42.1 percent from January 2023. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.5 million in January, compared to $12.9 million in the previous month and $15.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in January with 5,514 mt, compared to 4,006 mt in December and 4,039 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,124 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in January.