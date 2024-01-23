﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports down 7.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 23 January 2024
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 35,575 mt in November 2023, down 7.5 percent from October but up 21.8 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $53.1 million in November 2023, compared to $61.9 million in October and $49.6 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in November, with 21,207 mt, compared to 22,801 mt in October and 17,657 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in November include Mexico, with 6,718 mt; and South Korea, with 4,004 mt.


