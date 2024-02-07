US OCTG imports up 51.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 21:48:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 107,666 mt in December 2023, up 51.8 percent from November but down 63.8 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $202.7 million in December 2023, compared to $134.9 million in November and $595.3 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in December, with 35,386 mt, compared to 22,196 mt in November and 43,518 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Austria, with 16,965 mt; Canada, with 14,886 mt; Vietnam, with 12,544 mt; and Brazil, with 4,914 mt.