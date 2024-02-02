US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 02 February 2024 22:59:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 2, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 619.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 117, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained level at 499. The overall US rig count is down by 140 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 232 rigs in the week ending February 2. The Canadian rig count is down by 17 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.