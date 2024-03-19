US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 18:57:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 44,442 mt in January 2024, up 13.6 percent from December and up 41.2 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $73.6 million in January 2024, compared to $57.8 million in December and $47.6 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in January, with 23,895 mt, compared to 17,299 mt in December and 19,515 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in January include Mexico, with 9,653 mt; South Korea, with 3,410 mt; Vietnam, with 3,257 mt; and Italy, with 1,649 mt.