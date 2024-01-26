US and Canadian rig counts increase week-on-week

Friday, 26 January 2024 22:24:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 26, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 621.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 119, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 499. The overall US rig count is down by 150 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 230 rigs in the week ending January 26. The Canadian rig count is down by 17 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.