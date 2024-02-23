﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 23 February 2024 21:13:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 23, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by five to 626.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained decreased by one to 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 503. The overall US rig count is down by 127 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 231 rigs in the week ending February 23. The Canadian rig count is down by 13 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.3 percent in December

23 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 9.9 percent in December

16 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 51.8 percent in December

07 Feb | Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

02 Feb | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts increase week-on-week

26 Jan | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 8.1 percent in November

26 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 7.5 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 23.0 percent in October

02 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 15.3 percent in September

22 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.4 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News