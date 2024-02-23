US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 23 February 2024 21:13:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 23, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by five to 626.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained decreased by one to 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 503. The overall US rig count is down by 127 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 231 rigs in the week ending February 23. The Canadian rig count is down by 13 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.