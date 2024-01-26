﻿
English
US OCTG exports down 8.1 percent in November

Friday, 26 January 2024 22:23:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,141 mt in November 2023, down 8.1 percent from October but up 0.6 percent from November 2022. By value, OCTG exports totaled $41.9 million in November, compared to $46.6 million in the previous month and $42.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 13,886 mt, compared to 13,076 mt in October and 12,468 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Brazil, with 1,231 mt; and Spain, with 1,049 mt.  There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in November.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

