India working to bring steel pipes, tubes, fittings under mandatory QCO

The Indian government has initiated moves to bring steel pipes, tubes and fittings under a mandatory quality control order (QCO), government sources said on Wednesday, April 16.

The proposed QCO will cover iron and steel pipes and tubes including pipes for water and sewage, spiral welded pipes, cast iron fittings, and steel tubes for various applications including petroleum and natural gas industries.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has called a meeting scheduled for May 1 for consultation on the issue among all industry stakeholders, the sources said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) formulates standards for steel. The steel ministry issues the QCO, which mandates that only quality steel conforming to the relevant BIS standard notified under the QCO is produced in the country and imported from outside.

No production, storage, trade, sales of any steel products are permitted if the product in question is under a mandatory QCO and violation of the order attracts a fiscal penalty including imprisonment under the BIS Act.

Steel grades not yet covered by BIS standards are imported with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the steel ministry.