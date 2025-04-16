 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India working to bring steel pipes, tubes, fittings under mandatory QCO

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 10:22:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government has initiated moves to bring steel pipes, tubes and fittings under a mandatory quality control order (QCO), government sources said on Wednesday, April 16.

The proposed QCO will cover iron and steel pipes and tubes including pipes for water and sewage, spiral welded pipes, cast iron fittings, and steel tubes for various applications including petroleum and natural gas industries.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has called a meeting scheduled for May 1 for consultation on the issue among all industry stakeholders, the sources said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) formulates standards for steel. The steel ministry issues the QCO, which mandates that only quality steel conforming to the relevant BIS standard notified under the QCO is produced in the country and imported from outside.

No production, storage, trade, sales of any steel products are permitted if the product in question is under a mandatory QCO and violation of the order attracts a fiscal penalty including imprisonment under the BIS Act.

Steel grades not yet covered by BIS standards are imported with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the steel ministry.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

India’s VSTL starts trial production of pipes and tubes at greenfield plant in Odisha

04 Mar | Steel News

US pipe pricing follows flat steel higher as suppliers are reported to be stockpiling inventory amid tariff uncertainty

27 Feb | Tube and Pipe

US pipe prices steady to lower in limited trade, even as flat steel pricing begins upward creep

26 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US pipe prices rise off recent bottoms as flat steel prices continue to trend higher

04 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US steel pipe prices sharply lower as flat steel prices find bottom, rig count remains low

29 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News