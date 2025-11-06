India’s VPTL commissions new seamless stainless steel pipe and tube facility

India’s Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited (VPTL), a manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and tubes, has commissioned a new 1,800 mt per year capacity facility to make seamless pipes and tubes, a company statement said on Thursday, November 6.

With the commissioning of the new plant, VPTL’s aggregate capacity will increase to 16,200 mt per year, the company said.

“This achievement marks an important step in our growth journey and supports our strategy to serve critical, high-specification industries requiring premium-grade stainless steel products,” VPTL managing director Arun Kothari said in the statement.

The company operates under two primary product segments - seamless and welded - each designed to meet the demanding requirements of industries such as oil and gas, power generation, automotive, pharmaceuticals and construction.

The company’s portfolio also includes stainless steel welded pipes and LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded) pipes, both designed for structural and large-diameter applications that demand durability and reliability.