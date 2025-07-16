 |  Login 
India’s VSTL commissions new $14 million plant in Odisha

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 09:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited (VSTL) has commissioned a greenfield plant in the eastern state of Odisha entailing an investment of $14 million, a company statement said on Wednesday, July 16.

The company said that the new plant would take the company’s total installed capacity to 377,000 mt per annum, from 156,000 mt per annum at present.

The new Odisha plant will enable VSTL to meet eastern Indian demand for specialized steel products like crash barriers, high-mast lighting poles, monopoles and other products related to infrastructure project, it said.

VSTL now operates three manufacturing plants across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha.


