India’s Welspun Corp receives $347 million order for supplies of HSAW and HFIW pipes to US

India’s specialised pipes and tubes manufacturer Welspun Corp Limited has received orders worth around $347 million for supply of coated pipes for a natural gas transportation project in the US, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, February 17.

The company said that the orders include two major contracts for supply of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes and additional orders for supply of high frequency inducted welded (HFIW) pipes.

It said that Welspun Corp plans to execute these orders primarily during the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27. With these new contracts, its consolidated order book has reached approximately $2.07 billion.