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India’s VPTL commences production from new stainless steel pipe and tube-making facility in Gujarat

Thursday, 28 May 2026 09:44:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited (VPTL), a manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and tubes, has started production from its new facility located in the western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Thursday, May 28.

The new facility has an installed capacity of 4,200 mt per year for seamless steel pipes and tubes and a 4,000 mt per year capacity for the production of ‘mother hollow pipes’, the company said.

Following the commissioning of the Gujarat facility, VPTL’s total seamless pipe and tube capacity has increased to 6,000 mt per year, it added.

The new plant marks a forward integration into value-added stainless steel product categories. The expansion is expected to strengthen VPTL’s presence across sectors including power, oil & gas, chemicals, engineering, data centres and semiconductor manufacturing, the company said.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

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