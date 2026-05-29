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India’s KFIL firms up plans to invest $52 million to ramp up steel tube making capacity

Friday, 29 May 2026 09:39:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has firmed up plans to invest an estimated $52 million to ramp up its seamless tube manufacturing capacity to 400,000 mt per year from 371,000 mt per year, at present, company sources said on Friday, May 29.

Additionally, the company is implementing various solar power projects at its mill that are expected to generate annual benefits to the tune of $10 million, the sources said.

KFIL is also expected to complete the merger of Oliver Engineering Limited, a casting and machining company that was acquired in 2023, with itself, the sources added.

KFIL’s product portfolio includes cast iron products, pig iron, and steel tubes.


Tags: Pipe Tubing Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

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