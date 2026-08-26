Alleima invests $23.2 million to expand advanced tube capacity in India

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima will invest approximately SEK 220 million ($23.2 million) in expanding its existing facility in Mehsana, India, strengthening its production capabilities for advanced tubes used in the chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer and natural gas industries. Scheduled to become operational in 2028, the additional capacity is expected to shorten regional delivery times and support selected export markets.

Alleima stated that the project, building on an earlier expansion completed in 2023, will establish local production of advanced fertilizer industry tubes and increase capacity for larger-dimension application tubing. Alleima will also expand its production of precision tubes for compressed natural gas fuel systems and hydraulic and instrumentation applications.

Alleima president and CEO Göran Björkman stated that the investment will bring more advanced production capabilities closer to customers amid growing demand from India's chemical, petrochemical and natural gas markets, supporting the company's profitable growth strategy in India and neighboring countries.