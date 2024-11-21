 |  Login 
India-based Welspun Corp’s US subsidiary to invest $100 million in Arkansas pipe plant

Thursday, 21 November 2024 15:26:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Welspun Tubular LLC, the US-based subsidiary of India’s Welspun Corporation, will invest an estimated $100 million to upgrade its steel large diameter line pipe making plant at Little Rock, Arkansas, company sources said on Thursday, November 21.

The expansion of Welspun Tubular’s product portfolio will involve the manufacture of large pipes with an outer diameter of 24 inches, with 0.75 inch wall thickness, with grades up to X80, and an annual capacity of 350,000 mt per year.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by December 2025, with production to start in the first quarter of 2026, the sources said.


