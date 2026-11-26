Russian steel and pipe producer United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has announced that it has acquired a 100 percent stake in Volgorechensk Pipe Plant, located in Russia's Kostroma region, from Russian energy giant Gazprom, expanding its pipe production capabilities. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commissioned in 2000, the plant has an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt of steel pipes, including electric-welded line pipes, oil country tubular goods (OCTG), hollow sections and general-purpose pipes.

The acquisition is aimed at expanding OMK's portfolio of high-tech pipe products, improving product quality and production efficiency, and optimizing capacity utilization.