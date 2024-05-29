Russia’s Severstal increases pipe capacity via rolling mill modernization

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 15:05:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization of the mill 5000 at its pipe plant in St. Petersburg within 14 days.

According to its statement, the company replaced the older equipment at the rolling mill in question, expanding production capacity. Also, the most important part of the modernization works was overhauling the hydraulic pressure unit at the quarto rolling unit, ensuring high reliability and extending the lifespan of the unit. Severstal invested over RUB 580 million ($6.5 million) for this purpose.