Russia’s TMK masters heat treatment of LD pipes on an industrial scale

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that its subsidiaries Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant (ChTPZ) and TMK Pipeline Solutions have mastered the technology for heat treatment of large diameter (LD) pipes on an industrial scale. Treated pipes with improved performance characteristics will be used for laying pipelines of complex design.

Heat treatment of a pilot batch of products to the amount of 200 tons was successfully carried out at ChTPZ. The operation reduces the level of residual stress that occurs when forming pipes with diameters of 508 mm and 813 mm, minimizes installation and operational risks, and thereby reduces the time of commissioning of pipelines.

According to the statement, the next stage of the project will be the operation of heat treatment of thick-walled pipes manufactured at welding mills.