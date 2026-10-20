TMK increases pipe coating line productivity to 500 square meters per hour

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has commissioned a new pipe preheating and drying unit at the anti-corrosion coating section of electric-welded pipe shop No. 6 at its TMK Pipeline Solutions facility in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The modernization has increased the productivity of the anti-corrosion coating line to 500 square meters per hour while expanding the range of pipes that can be processed.

New equipment expands coating capabilities to seamless pipes

The new unit removes moisture and heats the external surface of pipes before the application of an anti-corrosion protective coating. Operating temperatures range from 30°C to 90°C, depending on pipe diameter. The equipment's design minimizes heat losses, reducing gas consumption during the heating process.

Previously, the coating line processed welded pipes with diameters of up to 1,220 mm. Following the modernization, it can also accommodate seamless pipes with diameters starting from 114 mm.

TMK targets higher operational efficiency and product quality

Evgeny Gubanov, managing director of TMK Pipeline Solutions, stated that the new equipment will improve product quality and allow the company to redistribute orders more efficiently between its production facilities in Chelyabinsk.

The company noted that the modernization forms part of its efforts to improve production processes and respond to changing customer requirements.

Separately, TMK Pipeline Solutions' Vysota 239 workshop in Chelyabinsk developed a technology for applying weather-resistant coatings to large-diameter pipes earlier in 2026. These coatings protect pipes against temperature fluctuations, ultraviolet radiation, prolonged moisture exposure and certain aggressive environments.