 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TMK...

TMK increases pipe coating line productivity to 500 square meters per hour

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 11:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has commissioned a new pipe preheating and drying unit at the anti-corrosion coating section of electric-welded pipe shop No. 6 at its TMK Pipeline Solutions facility in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The modernization has increased the productivity of the anti-corrosion coating line to 500 square meters per hour while expanding the range of pipes that can be processed.

New equipment expands coating capabilities to seamless pipes

The new unit removes moisture and heats the external surface of pipes before the application of an anti-corrosion protective coating. Operating temperatures range from 30°C to 90°C, depending on pipe diameter. The equipment's design minimizes heat losses, reducing gas consumption during the heating process.

Previously, the coating line processed welded pipes with diameters of up to 1,220 mm. Following the modernization, it can also accommodate seamless pipes with diameters starting from 114 mm.

TMK targets higher operational efficiency and product quality

Evgeny Gubanov, managing director of TMK Pipeline Solutions, stated that the new equipment will improve product quality and allow the company to redistribute orders more efficiently between its production facilities in Chelyabinsk.

The company noted that the modernization forms part of its efforts to improve production processes and respond to changing customer requirements.

Separately, TMK Pipeline Solutions' Vysota 239 workshop in Chelyabinsk developed a technology for applying weather-resistant coatings to large-diameter pipes earlier in 2026. These coatings protect pipes against temperature fluctuations, ultraviolet radiation, prolonged moisture exposure and certain aggressive environments.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Steelmaking TMK 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

Russia's TMK supplies high-strength lightweight drill pipes for Western Siberian wells

07 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s TMK ships first industrial batch of LD pipes with hybrid laser-arc welding

16 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s TMK masters heat treatment of LD pipes on an industrial scale

17 Oct | Steel News

TMK expands product portfolio with new 2,520 mm diameter pipes

02 Aug | Steel News

TMK supplies containers for shipments of steel to Severstal

15 Nov | Steel News

TMK’s steel pipe shipments down 8% in Q2 from Q1, down 13% in H1

23 Jul | Steel News

TMK records increase in net profit in H1

16 Aug | Steel News

TMK’s pipe shipments up 14 percent in H1

20 Jul | Steel News

TMK’s sales revenues up 35 percent in Q1

18 May | Steel News

TMK's sales revenues up 31.6% in 2017 amid strong sales in American division

01 Mar | Steel News